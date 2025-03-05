“We want to highlight this in the Sherwood Club to acknowledge that we support people with dementia who can be easy targets for bullying.

“They deserve the same respect as everybody else.”

Robinson said bullying was a serious issue in New Zealand, with one in five in the workforce reporting they had been bullied.

Kirkpatrick said staff and carers at Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti and the Sherwood Club did incredible work in the community for those who suffered from dementia-related conditions.

“I met with whānau members who told me the club was a critical support network for them as well – for someone to talk to, to share their concerns with, and someone who understood what the family is going through.

“It’s also fair to say this service is done off the smell of an oily rag and so any volunteer hours would be gratefully received for fundraising, maintenance, lawn mowing and helping to care for clients.”

Pink Shirt Day is actually on May 16 this year.

“We were so keen to celebrate this day that we chose an earlier day,” Robinson said.