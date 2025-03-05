East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti does incredible work in the community despite operating on “the smell of an oily rag”.
Kirkpatrick was the guest of Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti as the organisation celebrated an early Pink Shirt Day.
Sherwood Club clients, many wearing pink, prepared morning tea featuring cheese rolls and cupcakes with pink icing.
Despite the fun day, Pink Shirt Day conveys an important message.
“It’s an anti-bullying campaign that celebrates diversity and creates an environment where all people can feel safe, valued and respected,” said Alzheimer’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti manager Tracy Robinson.