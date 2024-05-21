Gisborne Hospital staff got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day, which highlights anti-bullying in all forms. Photo / Paul Rickard

Staff at Gisborne Hospital rally against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Gisborne Hospital staff enjoyed celebrating Pink Shirt Day on Friday and honouring the important message of standing up against bullying.

“Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti has zero tolerance for bullying,” health and safety delivery manager Priscila Marini-Muir said.

“We want staff to feel supported in the workplace and Pink Shirt Day was an opportunity to raise awareness about our continuous commitment to a safe and inclusive workplace.”

Staff got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day, she said.

“They donned their pink shirts, talked about what bullying is and ways to combat bullying.”

Group director of operations John Swiatczak said: ”We are making the commitment to ensure that our policies and procedures are well communicated amongst teams and that staff are able to have constructive conversations around bullying.”

Pink Shirt Day is an annual event held in New Zealand and Canada.

Participants wear pink shirts and attend or host informative events to raise awareness about bullying.





Weather system approaching

Tairāwhiti has been included in heavy rain watches and warnings for northern and eastern areas of the North Island due to what MetService calls a “Tasman Sea Special”.

Rain from the system was expected to continue in the east for most of the working week, MetService said yesterday.

“A complex low-pressure system is forecast to continue southwards as it approaches, bringing the possibility of heavy rain to many northern and eastern parts of the island.”

An orange heavy rain warning was issued yesterday for Hawke’s Bay, where 120mm-160mm of rain can be expected to fall by Wednesday evening, with the biggest accumulation likely south of Napier-Taupō Rd. A heavy rain watch was issued yesterday for several regions, including Gisborne/Tairāwhiti.

For this region the watch covers the 38 hours from 4am today to 6pm on Wednesday, and may be extended.

”Periods of heavy rain can be expected, and the amounts may approach warning criteria. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.”









This large specialised drone will be used to measure the debris volumes sitting in the Waimata River as part of the river improvement project.

Drone measuring woody debris

Gisborne District Council has announced a new addition to the woody debris clean-up programme along the Waimatā River - a specialised drone.

The Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) drone will be deployed to measure volumes of large wood debris in and around the river.

LiDAR technology allows for precise 3D mapping and measurement of objects on the ground.

“The work is part of the council’s government-funded clean-up programme for woody debris, which aims to reduce risk to communities and critical infrastructure such as bridges,” said community lifelines director Tim Barry.

The larger-than-normal drone, equipped with LiDAR sensors, will capture detailed data about the distribution and volumes of large wood debris.

“The drone survey is currently under way, starting from the upper reaches of the Waimatā River,” he said.

“The drone operators will soon reach city limits, covering critical areas where debris poses risks to infrastructure.”

Barry said the drone might attract attention due to its size.

“We acknowledge residents’ concerns about privacy, especially regarding backyard filming.

“Efforts will be made to minimise any inconvenience while prioritising accurate data collection,” he said.

“Operators will avoid flying over houses, however, this may be required in certain parts of the river.

“No footage or images will be taken of private property.”

The LiDAR drone would cover the entire length of the river with work - weather permitting - expected to be finished by the end of June.





Backing for lifeguards, Coastguard

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick describes the Government’s $63.6 million funding boost for Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard as a really positive move to support awesome volunteers doing essential work on the beaches and at sea.

The funding will be spread over four years.

”We know the incredible job they do in keeping Kiwis safe, so we are happy to help them continue delivering that essential service,” she said.

”Our local clubs have saved numerous lives over the years and the volunteers in behind those clubs have seen an exponential increase in costs lately.

“This funding means they can run those clubs, the training, the summer rosters and maintain their equipment for the benefit of all of us.

”I’m really pleased for our hardworking lifesavers in the Tairawhiti region. It’s a great announcement.”

Former mayor Meng Foon says Tauwhareparae Farms Ltd should be placed into a managed investment fund to ensure good financial returns. Photo/ Liam Clayton

Foon urges retention of farm

Former mayor Meng Foon says council ownership of financially struggling Tauwhareparae Farms could be maintained through a managed investment fund.

He told Gisborne District Council’s Three-Year Plan hearing the council should at least explore the option of retaining ownership of the farm and having it in a managed investment fund.

”You can’t own assets that lose money,” he said.

But through a managed investment fund, the council could be “responsible for future generations”.

Tauwhareparae Farms is owned by Gisborne Holdings Ltd (GHL), the commercial arm of Gisborne District Council.

The large farming operation inland from Tolaga Bay had been struggling because of extensive damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, on top of long-standing under-investment, chairman John Rae said at GHL’s annual meeting last year.

GHL failed to pay shareholder Gisborne District Council $2.5 million of a forecast $2.7m in distributions last year.

Foon said the council was correct in deciding about 20 years ago to retain ownership of the farm. Tenders were received offering $16m; he estimated the farm and stock today were worth about $100m.

Foon also suggested that the council tarseal the Tatapouri carpark for the benefit of operators and the public.

The area, which includes Dive Tatapouri and Foon’s Tatapouri Oceanside Accommodation, was “probably one of the few iconic tourism areas in the whole of Te Tairāwhiti”, he said.







