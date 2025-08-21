Advertisement
Construction of 250-metre temporary road at Hikuwai Bridge site completed

Gisborne Herald
A temporary road has been created at the Hikuwai Bridge site on State Highway 35 and traffic will be switched over to it on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Transport Rebuild East Coast crews working on the Hikuwai Bridge replacement project north of Tolaga Bay on SH35 have completed construction of a 250-metre-long temporary road at the bridge site.

To allow traffic to use this new route, a traffic switch will take place next Tuesday, August 26, around 6pm.

