A temporary road has been created at the Hikuwai Bridge site on State Highway 35 and traffic will be switched over to it on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Transport Rebuild East Coast crews working on the Hikuwai Bridge replacement project north of Tolaga Bay on SH35 have completed construction of a 250-metre-long temporary road at the bridge site.

To allow traffic to use this new route, a traffic switch will take place next Tuesday, August 26, around 6pm.

“Following the switch, road users will be redirected onto the new stretch of road,” NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

“It will provide a larger, safer work space for crews working on the replacement bridge.”

The traffic switch will be carried out under stop/go traffic management, with a delay of about 5-10 minutes expected.