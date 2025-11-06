“Each recipient was nominated by the very people they serve – a testament to their impact and the deep appreciation our region holds for them.

“Our lives are richer thanks to the community spirit and commitment shown by these remarkable people.”

The awards were presented by Mayor Rehette Stoltz and Deputy Mayor Aubrey Ria, together with judging panel members Debbie Gregory, Mere Pohatu and Patrick Willock.

“Many recipients spoke of how special our place is and how fortunate we are to share it with such inspiring people who call Te Tairāwhiti home,” the council’s Facebook page said.

“To all our award recipients – thank you for your tireless mahi, your generosity of spirit and your unwavering commitment to our communities.

“We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the whānau and friends who support you in all that you do.”

Merit award recipients Kara and Margaret Hull volunteered “countless hours” to create a judgment-free, koha-based fitness space using Tairāwhiti’s natural environment, according to the council.

Kumar was recognised for his volunteer work with the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council, along with his mentorship and free training for youth to develop performance skills and cultural pride.

Treasurer and flag marshall for the Eastland Kart Club, Trueman, was recognised for his sponsorship and promotion of karting in Gisborne.

Cairns served as a key volunteer in Atawhai’s youth mentoring programme since 2013, supporting over 650 rangatahi. She also volunteered for over a decade with the Mana Wahine programme, visiting prisons to support Tairāwhiti women, and served on the Atawhai Charitable Trust Board from 2015-2024.

Firefighter Theobald is also a youth mentor for Atawhai and a current member of the Atawhai Charitable Trust Board since 2017.

Meredith, a volunteer end-of-life doula, offers free workshops and guidance across Tairāwhiti to help individuals and families navigate death, grief and after-death care.

Civic award recipient Avisenis, a respected ENT surgeon at Gisborne Hospital for 31 years, had volunteered for over 25 years with Gisborne Rotary and over 20 years with Life Education Trust. In retirement, he continues giving back through the Gisborne Pipe Band and community projects.

Henry hosted The Whānau Show on Turanga FM for 32 consecutive years, earning the Queen’s Service Medal for his dedication to Māori radio and community service. He volunteers his time at rest homes.

Johnson has been chair of the Tairāwhiti Positive Ageing Trust since 2006, was the founding president of the Gisborne Printmakers Group and is a published heritage researcher.

Scott organises a Christmas meal for those in need, participates in the Young Wives group supporting youth development and is a member of the local nurses group committee.

McIntosh “selflessly” teaches new immigrants to drive and helps them gain independence, while also mowing lawns and tackling handyman jobs for those unable to do so.

Seymour, a six-term councillor and chair of “numerous committees and trusts”, shaped policies promoting sustainable development, strengthened cultural infrastructure through the War Memorial Theatre and Lawson Field Theatre, according to the council, along with improving education and wellbeing as national chairperson of the Life Education Trust.

Stevens, of DStevens, with over 50 years in construction, oversaw major projects like Tui Te Ora Community Health Centre and led rebuilding efforts after Cyclone Gabrielle.