Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Gisborne Mayor and Local Government NZ vice-president Rehette Stoltz.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz believes improved communication is key to lifting interest in local body elections as voter turnout nationwide looks set to be down again.

More than 200 candidates in elections around New Zealand have won by default as voting in local body elections ends on Saturday.

Stoltz, speaking on Mike Hosking Breakfast on Newstalk ZB, said that was not the case in Tairāwhiti.

Hosking had asked Stoltz in her capacity as vice-president of Local Government NZ if the national situation was “depressing”.

“It is depressing, but here in Tairawhiti we have an active election with 30 people standing for 13 seats,” Stoltz said.