Bonnie Parata attended Cobham during the late ’70s and her kids went there through the early ’90s and into the early 2000s.
She was sad but not surprised at the ministry’s decision as she felt the school and the area of Elgin were in decline.
“The school’s playground is still the same as when I was a child,” Parata said. “When you go and look at the school now, that was not the school that I went to ... it doesn’t have the same feeling. It’s gone downhill.”
She worried about outcomes for the area when the school closed.
“Are you going to get more vandalism there? You already get people doing skid marks in the carpark.”
Parata said the school connected one generation to the next.
“There are people in the community who sent their kids to the school because they went there.”
Gordon Pepere was principal of the school from 1997-2011 and had also attended as a pupil in the late ’60s when there were more than 200 pupils.
When he was principal, the school had around 80 pupils, he said. It was the last of five schools to join the area of Elgin.
Pepere said during his time there had been informal mentions of schools merging or closing as there were so many schools nearby.
MoE deputy secretary Jocelyn Mikaere said the decision was made after consultation with the school, whānau, community, iwi and other parties.
“Despite additional financial, curriculum and leadership support provided by the ministry, the school has struggled to maintain stability.
“The roll has been declining since 2020 and persistent difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff, including the principal, have further impacted the school.”
Mikaere said an Education Review Office (ERO) report from September 2023 highlighted significant concerns, emphasising the need for improvements, including attendance, engagement and achievement.
Newsletters from 2024 show the school’s attendance for kids attending 90-100% of the time fluctuated from 32-80%, with the school giving incentives, including going in the draw to win a $300 grocery voucher for best attendance.
In May 2024, the commissioner recommended to the ministry that Cobham School be considered for closure, said Mikaere.
Elgin is considered a growth area for housing development.
When asked whether the school’s closure could affect Gisborne District Council’s future development strategy, director of sustainable futures Jo Noble said the council was well advanced in the preparation of a change to the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan.
“The announced closure of Cobham School will not at this stage be reflected in that plan change.
“However, council has also initiated the preparation of a master plan for Elgin and the closure of the school will be considered as part of its development.”