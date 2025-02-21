Advertisement
Closure of Gisborne’s Cobham School confirmed as student numbers dwindle

Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
Cobham School will close its doors on June 27 after a decision by the Ministry of Education. Photo / Zita Campbell

A Gisborne primary school is to shut its doors after over 60 years due to a declining roll and high staff turnover.

The decision to close Cobham School was made by the Ministry of Education (MoE) after consultation with the school, whānau and other

