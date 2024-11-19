Citizens Civic Award winners for 2024

“Thank you to each and every one of you for showing the kind of mahi and passion that makes Tairāwhiti a better place for all of us.”

Six people or groups were presented Civic awards, another three people got Special awards and three were named as Merit winners.

CIVIC AWARDS

Amber Church: Amber dedicates many hours to umpiring hockey at all levels - from Gisborne senior games to the Oympic Games, including the Paris Olympics this year. A winner of many awards, including international women’s umpire of the year, she gives her time freely for umpire development and educates school students about sport pathways.

Daryl Gowers - Daryl has raised hundreds of thousands for Cancer Society Gisborne East Coast by transforming discarded items into cash. A prominent volunteer, he’s well known for his selflessness and dedication to helping others.

Gisborne Ballet Group: For 70 years, the group has been promoting and facilitating dance in this region, including an annual competition weekend for local dancers. It actively supports students with fundraising events, travel grants for national training and more.

Glen Sutton: Glen’s dedication to surf lifesaving, swimming, triathlon, surfing and waka ama has transformed countless lives and helped many people gain confidence in their swimming abilities. He has received numerous accolades, including national titles and a distinguished service award.

Judy Ball. For many years, Judy has supported Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club and search and rescue efforts as a marine radio operator. She also contributes to the Poverty Bay A&P Show; actively participates in local projects; knits slippers and beanies for Starship children’s hospital and a local childcare centre; makes meals for the Sherwood Club; regularly bakes for Hospice; and is an active member of Tūranganui Women’s Institute.

Paul Rickard: The Gisborne Herald’s photographer of nearly 40 years recently retired after 48 years in the industry, marking the end of an era. He’s captured many significant events such as local sports, natural disasters and political figures, and documented every Gisborne mayor since Sir Harry Barker. He has also been a staunch member and held every position at Gisborne Thistle AFC over his many decades with the club.

Ray Gowland: Ray has been a vital cog in various community organisations - from early groups such as Jaycees and Sister City committees to Tūranga Lions Club, where he led projects like the Tūranga Gardens.

SPECIAL AWARDS

This year featured a new “Special” award category. These awards were presented to three “incredible people”.

“These stalwarts would not dream of nominating themselves, but are always first in line to celebrate others,” the council said.

Diane Logan (awarded posthumously): A passionate promoter of ballet in Tairāwhiti, Diane was a mentor for aspiring dance educators, a local committee member and patron of Gisborne Ballet Group. Every year she gave a $400 scholarship to support one local dancer’s journey. A much-loved member of the dance and wider community.

William Gray: Archdeacon William Gray’s commitment to various organisations and initiatives over many decades includes Te Rawheoro Marae, Te Mihaia Church, NZ Police, Anzac and the Department of Corrections. His support and guidance of the Ūawa community and Te Aitanga a Hauiti are unwavering.

Karin Mahuika: Karin is a mentor who has played a crucial role in advancing Māori education, co-leading the first Total Māori immersion teaching programme at Waikirikiri School and developing curriculums. A former regional sports representative, she excelled in netball and athletics, and remains an active competitor and mentor in waka ama, having won over 40 medals.

MERIT AWARDS

David Ion: David has been volunteering for 40 years at Gisborne Fire Station and given countless hours as a committee member and volunteer for the East Coast Museum of Technology.

Duncan Gordon: An amazing volunteer for the Sherwood Club day programme and Alzheimers Gisborne Tairāwhiti, who has given of his time every week for many years.

Pamela Murphy: Pamela supports many local committees and boards, including Matawai Health, Gisborne Sister Cities and the Waikohu Ambulance. She is also heavily involved in the Central Districts and Gisborne East Coast cancer societies.