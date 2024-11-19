That same year Karly-Jewel started singing, competing and writing songs, 7-year-old Mikae is now singing and competing, while 10-year-old Te Kahure plays the drums.
Gordon won the Gisborne regional competition in 2021 and went on to win at the senior section of the Entertainer of the Year in Taupō that year.
The event was during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the artists having to perform at an empty venue with people watching via livestream.
After the win, she became Karly-Jewel and Mikae’s vocal coach and David became their manager as the Gordons travelled around the country as a family to compete.
She had always written original songs but hadn’t shared them until her husband encouraged her.
“He believed when I stopped believing in myself – without him, I wouldn’t have had the courage or the strength to back myself.”
Her first songs were written for Karly-Jewel as they found it hard to find good age-appropriate songs for her.
Since then she has written and entered songs in national songwriting competitions, where feedback from the judges suggested they needed better backing music.
They knew the songs were good but her guitar playing wasn’t doing them justice. It was time to start a band, so the Gordons approached some friends and formed North East.
North East is made up of Rawinia Gordon (lead vocals), Johnny Matete (lead guitar), Arana Tamepo (rhythm guitar), Mark Foley (drummer), Waata Taukamo (bass guitar) and Missy Poihipi (vocals) and David Gordon (vocals).
“As a band we started by putting the music together for the original songs which debuted at nationals.”
One was called Stolen – written for the Potahu whānau in memory of their wife/mother, who died in a car crash. The second called Diny is about North East drummer Mark Foley and his wife Diny.
When they debut this summer they will play original music, a mix of country, blues rock and soul.
“We don’t want to be put in a box or be limited to one genre,” Gordon said.
“We’re a bunch of musicians who have nothing but love and respect for our craft.”
Their goal is to write music that is timeless and moves people emotionally, spiritually and physically.
The band is excited and can’t wait to get “out there”.
They have a Facebook page where people can hear the music and watch their progress including upcoming gig dates.
As the school year comes to an end, Gordon will be shifting her focus from her students to her band, channelling her abundant energy into making “sweet music”.