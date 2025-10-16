Advertisement
Adopt Diego: Looking for forever home for Gisborne pup

Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

SPCA Gisborne staff say Diego is "something special" and the perfect pooch for a rural environment.

A rural forever home is being sought for a puppy who has had a rough start to life.Diego was found tethered with a 40-centimetre chain and could not lie down, the SPCA Gisborne Centre said on its website.“From the moment Diego came into our care, it was clear he was

“He has made wonderful progress with our centre team and has passed all his behaviour testing,” centre manager Kayla Newsman said.

“He thrives [in] company so much and is very loyal and doesn’t like being left alone. So, we would love to get him into a home as soon as possible. Rural is the preferred environment, as he would need a lot of space to run around in.

“Diego thrives on connection. He wants to be by your side, learning your routines, sharing your space and giving you his whole heart. In return, he’ll be your loyal companion, always tuned in and ready to offer comfort or a nudge for a cuddle.”

