The organisers of the Spring Show to mark the 150th anniversary of the Poverty Bay A&P Association in mid-October reckon their preparations have come along beautifully for the event. Photo / Murray Robertson

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The organisers of the Spring Show to mark the 150th anniversary of the Poverty Bay A&P Association in mid-October reckon their preparations have come along beautifully for the event. Photo / Murray Robertson

Preparations continue at pace for the celebration of the 150th Poverty Bay A&P ‘Spring Show’ next month.

In the words of A&P Association general manager Lana Davy - “it’s coming together beautifully”.

Trade space for the milestone event on October 17-18 has almost all gone.

“It’s just about chock-a-block, with less than five spots still available in the whole ground.

“We’ve had high demand this year and lots of new exhibitors looking to come to the show for the first time,” she said.