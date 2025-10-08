Gisborne musician Jed Skuse will perform at the final Longline Classic on Labour Weekend. Photo / Lightseeker Photography

Gisborne musician Jed Skuse will perform at the final Longline Classic on Labour Weekend. Photo / Lightseeker Photography

Gisborne musician Jed Skuse is looking forward to getting back to his hometown to play at the final edition of The Longline Classic on Labour Weekend.

He is in his second year of an engineering degree at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch and said a perfect life would be a balance of both music and engineering.

Last week, he released a new single You Only Call Me on the Weekend, a catchy tune that was inspired by an off-the-cuff remark made by one of his mates.

It combines layers of vocals, electric/acoustic guitar and percussive elements to create a sound that feels intimate yet full.

He describes his sound as “stripped-back acoustic guitar”, where he often uses a loop pedal to create layers of beats, melodies and chords.