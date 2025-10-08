It’s a mix of indie, funk, roots and acoustic rock with groove-driven loops and rich guitar work.
The self-taught musician started making music when he was at Ilminster Intermediate School and continued while he was at Gisborne Boys’ High School, where he won the solo/duo category of the Smokefree Rockquest in his final year.
At the moment, he fits his songwriting around a busy uni schedule and plays gigs in pubs in Christchurch when he can.
His favourite venue is Smash Palace in Gisborne, which he said “was always a good time”.
He has released several songs over the past few years, which showcase the breadth of his musical style. Wrong Places has a reggae beat, Just Another Day is a clever rap, and Surreal shows off his musicianship and singing voice.
Skuse has opened for Jon Toogood and shared the festival stage with Tiki Taane, Scribe and Messie at last year’s Longline Classic.
He says he can’t wait to take the stage in a couple of weeks, where people will be able to hear the new single live as well as some of his older music.