Gisborne country music singer Karly-Jewel Gordon, 13, sings at the South Waikato Awards in Putāruru (left); and performs as part of the Lytton High School kapa haka group.

Lytton High School student Karly-Jewel Gordon is quickly becoming a competition veteran in her twin loves of country music and kapa haka.

She recently won the top award for a junior at the South Waikato Country Music Awards in Putāruru and will go on to compete at the New Zealand Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year competition in October.

Karly-Jewel, 13, is the daughter of award-winning Gisborne country music singer Rawinia Gordon and musician David Gordon.

She said she had been practising every day throughout the school holidays.

She sang I Believe by Elvis Presley in the gospel category and Mockingbird Yodel in the solo category at the weekend competition to secure herself a place in the finals on July 13.