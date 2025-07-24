Gisborne country music singer Karly-Jewel Gordon, 13, sings at the South Waikato Awards in Putāruru (left); and performs as part of the Lytton High School kapa haka group.
Lytton High School student Karly-Jewel Gordon is quickly becoming a competition veteran in her twin loves of country music and kapa haka.
She recently won the top award for a junior at the South Waikato Country Music Awards in Putāruru and will go on to compete at the New ZealandCountry Music Association Entertainer of the Year competition in October.