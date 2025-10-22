Letters: Appreciation for councillor Andy Cranston

Andy Cranston missed out on a council seat in the 2025 election after seven terms as a councillor. Photo / Zita Campbell

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Andy Cranston missed out on a council seat in the 2025 election after seven terms as a councillor. Photo / Zita Campbell

As a ratepayer and elector of the Gisborne District Council, I would like to place on record my appreciation of councillor Andy Cranston.

Over the years, I have always had a high opinion of him as the quiet voice of reason and I had no hesitation in placing him at the top of my voting list.

Twenty-one years is a long time in community service, which is worthy of recognition.

I have always been fascinated by the community spirit of those people who put themselves forward for office, with the mayor, for example, seeming to have an endless well of optimism.

It would appear to be a thankless job, which uninvolved people seem to think is a bit of a cakewalk.