But a second poisoning attempt was made before cameras were installed to monitor the tree and others around Tairua.
Wilson hopes these cameras will catch or prevent people from poisoning again.
"There has to be a consequence to show you can't get away with this and it's not worth it."
Thames-Coromandel District Council is lodging a formal complaint with police.
"If evidence is gathered, we will take the person responsible to court," said TCDC communications manager Laurna White.
"If anyone has seen anything or has any evidence about this tree poisoning, please contact the police."
The council asked the community to be vigilant and report anything they know.
If the tree could not be saved, falling limbs as it decays would force its removal and the roots would rot, leaving a cavity underground and risk the road to slump.
"In this case, as the tree is on a steep slope, the soil-anchoring effect of the roots is lost and there could be a slip in the future."
Where other trees have been cut down or poisoned, the council had replanted and sometimes put in a tree surround to protect the new tree.
"We ask the community to be vigilant. Tell us or contact the police direct if you know anything about this particular event or of any concerns about anything similar in the future.
The most significant of trees that are on public land are given protection through a council register. However there is little protection for trees on private land.
Mt Paku is a tree-cloaked volcanic peak subdivided by former developer Jim Mason decades ago - and it has significant old pohutukawa and puriri still growing.
"Compared to the number of trees that are on Paku, there aren't many trees on [the register]," said John Drummond, chairman of the Tairua Environment Society.
Drummond is a long-time resident on Paku and a professional draughtsman.
Mason, he said, had ensured protection for many of these trees.
In Drummond's working capacity he's seen numerous properties that have protection for trees written on to the certificate of title, yet he thought these protections were often overlooked.
"I'm sure people aren't aware. I'm sure council staff aren't aware. But there are mechanisms to protect trees."
The council has put up signs to show the cultural significance of some trees in Tairua. A pohutukawa on the shores of Paku Bay, "Tangi Manawa" or weeping heart, is where Maori tied their waka when transporting the dead for burial.
Wilson believed more should be done to deter tree vandals, including fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars and the use of technology such as night cameras installed to protect them.