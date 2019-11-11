Is the answer blowing in the wind?

Enforcement of Waipa District Council's public places bylaw 2018, and the rules it outlines about footpath signage, has left some Kihikihi business owners disappointed.

In November last year the new bylaw was adopted following a public online consultation. The bylaw has been put in place to ensure footpaths and town centers are accessible, safe and attractive.

The rule in the bylaw that has caused upset in Kihikihi states that footpath signs can be no more than 1m high, 1m wide and 0.7m deep in size - which cancels up to 24 flags flown

