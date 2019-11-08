COMMENT

Every generation of young people is regarded as more feckless than the last. This does not mean young people did not give a feck. The dictionary describes being feckless as "lacking initiative or strength of character; irresponsible" ... not as being young.

Of course, young people have always been agitating against the aging and rusting views of their elders while the older generation bemoan the follies of youth ever since Adam and Eve had children.

This is nothing new. Cain, Abel and Seth were bound to have scoffed at their parent's dress sense: "Wearing leaves is so old style",

