Five electric buses hit the streets of Tauranga today, 11 months behind schedule.
The buses were initially due to roll out in December when NZ Bus took over the city's public transport network on a nine-year, $14.8 million per annum contract from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.
In the fallout from the messy first few months of the new network, it emerged the e-buses had yet to turn up.
A council official reported to a meeting in February the delay was due to the buses being "shipped to the wrong country" but NZ Bus later said that was nottrue. The delay was put down to the tight delivery timeline.
Asked how the council would continue that transition, a council spokesman said yesterday that was now for the newly-elected council to decide.
Public transport advocate Glen Crowther of the Sustainable Business Network said the five buses were a good start.
"I think it's primarily a good first step in hopefully a series of moves towards a low carbon Tauranga fleet.
"It's a relatively small move with just five buses, but I hope it does signal some new commitment from the council to action on their climate emergency."
The regional council followed the lead of other councils in July by declaring a climate emergency.
Crowther said he was not sure if the future of buses was electric or hydrogen buses, but either way, it would be better for people's health and the environment than the old diesel models.
While electric buses cost more than diesel, they did have those extra benefits, as well as a smoother ride.
He said how quickly the council kept moving towards a low emissions fleet would depend on pressure from the public and wider transport strategic planning.
If the council wanted to encourage others to make changes, it needed to walk the talk, he said.
The buses are owned and paid for by NZ Bus, and provided under the terms of its contract with the council.
Electric buses are in use in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.
Taken for a ride
Reporter Jean Bell was among the first to sit in one of the fern-printed seats in one of Tauranga's new electric buses yesterday. She reports.
The engine springs to life with a smooth whizzing noise. The gearless transitions make for a surprisingly pleasant ride.
There is little lurching when stopping or starting and little noise when braking or changing speed.
Bus driver instructor Makesi Neemia was training the bus drivers how to drive the new buses.
Neemia said the new buses had the same controls as diesel-run buses but were slightly longer to accommodate for the large battery in the rear of the body.
He said the vehicle's batteries automatically recharged when the brakes were applied when it went downhill.
Tauranga's electric buses by the numbers
5 - number of e-buses on the Tauranga public transport network 200km - distance travelled on one charge 3hrs - charging time 55 - total passenger capacity (34 seated) 16,000kg - weight if a fully laden bus 12 years - expected battery life.