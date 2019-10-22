Five electric buses hit the streets of Tauranga today, 11 months behind schedule.

The buses were initially due to roll out in December when NZ Bus took over the city's public transport network on a nine-year, $14.8 million per annum contract from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

In the fallout from the messy first few months of the new network, it emerged the e-buses had yet to turn up.

A council official reported to a meeting in February the delay was due to the buses being "shipped to the wrong country" but NZ Bus later said that was not true. The delay was put down to the tight delivery timeline.

As of March, the buses - which were being built in China by preferred supplier Alexander Dennis - were expected by August.

They arrived in the country at the end of September and took their first paying passengers today.

The electric buses will mainly operate on the City Link, Hospital Link and Crosstown connector routes.

There are 103 buses in total operating on Tauranga's public transport network.

Five electric buses have been added to Tauranga's public transport network. Photo / George Novak

According to the council and NZ Bus, the e-buses can travel 200km on a single charge and take three hours to be recharged. They will be recharged overnight.

The up-front cost of the buses is up to twice as much as a diesel equivalent, but the operating costs are lower.

The e-buses are zero-emission, much quieter and offer a smoother ride for passengers and the driver.

When they were announced, the council said the e-buses would be the start of a transition to a low carbon fleet of vehicles.

Asked how the council would continue that transition, a council spokesman said yesterday that was now for the newly-elected council to decide.

Glen Crowther of the Sustainable Business Network. Photo / File

Public transport advocate Glen Crowther of the Sustainable Business Network said the five buses were a good start.

"I think it's primarily a good first step in hopefully a series of moves towards a low carbon Tauranga fleet.

"It's a relatively small move with just five buses, but I hope it does signal some new commitment from the council to action on their climate emergency."

The regional council followed the lead of other councils in July by declaring a climate emergency.

Crowther said he was not sure if the future of buses was electric or hydrogen buses, but either way, it would be better for people's health and the environment than the old diesel models.

The inner workings of one the new electric buses. Photo / George Novak

While electric buses cost more than diesel, they did have those extra benefits, as well as a smoother ride.

He said how quickly the council kept moving towards a low emissions fleet would depend on pressure from the public and wider transport strategic planning.

If the council wanted to encourage others to make changes, it needed to walk the talk, he said.

The buses are owned and paid for by NZ Bus, and provided under the terms of its contract with the council.

Electric buses are in use in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Taken for a ride

Reporter Jean Bell was among the first to sit in one of the fern-printed seats in one of Tauranga's new electric buses yesterday. She reports.

The engine springs to life with a smooth whizzing noise. The gearless transitions make for a surprisingly pleasant ride.

There is little lurching when stopping or starting and little noise when braking or changing speed.

Bus driver instructor Makesi Neemia was training the bus drivers how to drive the new buses.

Neemia said the new buses had the same controls as diesel-run buses but were slightly longer to accommodate for the large battery in the rear of the body.

He said the vehicle's batteries automatically recharged when the brakes were applied when it went downhill.

Tauranga's electric buses by the numbers

5 - number of e-buses on the Tauranga public transport network

200km - distance travelled on one charge

3hrs - charging time

55 - total passenger capacity (34 seated)

16,000kg - weight if a fully laden bus

12 years - expected battery life.

Source: Bay of Plenty Regional Council