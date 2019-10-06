The Bay of Plenty Boxing Association had one of the smaller teams competing at the Boxing New Zealand 2019 National Championships last week but they did not let that hold them back.

Of the four who competed, all from Tauranga Boxing Club, two claimed national titles. Ariane Nicholson won the Women's 69kg and Michelle Nuku won the Women's 60kg.

