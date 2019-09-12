On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Asked if it could be as high as $1 million, he said: "It'll be close to that, yeah."
Short said the liquidation would have no knock-on effect to his other companies, developments or land projects.
"Not at all. We closed it down because of a restraint of trade and the legal advice we had was to shut it down, there's no point in trying to build outside of Tauranga or anywhere outside of Coast with the restraint of trade because we could be taken to task."
He said the company's intention was to square everybody away over time.
"We're just trying to do everything as well as what we possibly can. Unfortunately, the IRD wasn't willing to wait.
"We tried to do the right thing ... but we'll make sure that everything's tidied up as best it can."
Liquidators from PwC New Zealand were appointed to Coast Homes Limited on Monday morning by the High Court at Tauranga.
One of the liquidators, Wendy Somerville, told the Bay of Plenty Times that it was still very early days "and we are still very much gathering our information".
"So as per things like the number of creditors and the amount of debt and things like that … I just don't know that information as yet."
She said her team had spoken to the current accountant of the company and the solicitor who appeared in court.
The IRD was the applicant creditor, Somerville confirmed.
"We will just be working with the company director and his advisers over the next couple of weeks to gather all that ground information and try to establish what went wrong here."
The IRD said it legally could not comment on individual taxpayer's matters.