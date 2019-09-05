The Bay of Plenty region's road toll continues to climb despite efforts by police, the NZ Transport Agency and other road safety advocates. Reporter Sandra Conchie takes a look at the extent of the grim problem following a tourist bus crash near Rotorua which left five more people dead and several other passengers were injured.

A horrific bus crash near Rotorua which left five people dead has brought the Bay of Plenty's grim road toll to 33 this year.

As at September 4 this year, 33 people lost their lives on Bay of Plenty roads, compared to 22 at the

Road deaths in Bay of Plenty region year to date: