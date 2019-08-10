

As I'm sure Bob Dylan is tired of saying, the times they are a changin'.

This eternal phrase is just as true now as it was in 1964. All sectors of society are going through rapid changes and with the efficiency of global communication, some people's patience is wearing thin with how much their way of life is criticised and demonised.

One of the primary industries undergoing radical change is food. In fact, it was only two days ago a report prepared by 107 scientists for the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) determined a person switching to a plant-based diet can help fight climate change.

While climate change and its effects and causes are irrefutable, the report was made with countries like the United States in mind, but it's fair to assume New Zealand's reliance on farming would have similar results.

Whatever the case, switching to a plant-based diet for a guy who was raised on Sunday night roasts and the classic meal commandment that is "meat, three veg", I probably won't be smiling if I have to eat a stick of broccoli for dinner.

Reluctance to change is in built in us from day one when we become accustomed to a routine and anything which threatens to break it is something to be avoided.

It makes me wonder what reception World Rugby will get if they implement one newly proposed rule which will deem any tackle above the waist illegal.

I've heard enough from old followers of the game about today's standard of high tackle "over-officiating" as they would put it. I shudder to think what expletives relating to "PC culture" would be cried out if the rule was formally implemented.

The rule change is one of six set to be trialled in various competitions. However, if the tackle rule is received well, there is a chance it may feature in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Watching the World Cup this year will be an eye-opening experience for those who keep this fact in mind. How different will the 2023 competition look compared to 2019 if defenders have to deal with bony knees and flailing boots as opposed to fleshy midriffs?

World Rugby's reason behind the change is about player welfare, with tackling being the main cause of rugby-related injuries. It stated tackling is the cause of 50 per cent of all injuries in the sport, and 76 per cent of all concussions.

For me, those statistics can't be argued with, no matter how nostalgic you are for the good ol' days. In fact, the older you are, the more likely it is you know someone suffering the effects of head injuries and how devastating they can be.

If it can save lives, I'm all for a rule change. But when we watch rugby in five, 10, 20 years time, will it still be the same game we all know and love?