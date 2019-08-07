Despite being blessed with natural ability, world championship-winning Silver Ferns netball captain Laura Langman has always had a strong drive to perfect any skill and would train relentlessly - as Te Awamutu Courier sports editor Colin Thorsen discovers when he catches up with her mother, Christine Langman.

"From a young age she would challenge and push herself to be better," Christine tells the Te Awamutu Courier.

"Her Te Pahu Primary School cross country training is a prime example. She would train on a circuit with many hills as if it was the actual race," Langman said.

"To this day she still enjoys a 'farm run' as she calls it, saying it offers a variation from training inside a gym.

"Now that our [Te Pahu] farm circuit isn't long enough, she compensates by adding a run up to the Pirongia Lodge and around the loop up there."

Langman recalls Laura playing many sports.

"Her very first as a 5-year-old was soccer and then Kiwi netball which she enjoyed and was quite good at goal shoot and goal attack.

"She was a member of Te Awamutu Athletic Club for many years, excelling in the sprints. She played basketball, cricket, volleyball, touch rugby, as well as netball during intermediate and high school years.

"While playing volleyball for Hillcrest High School Laura first met Casey Kopua [nee Williams]. Laura also rode her horse in equestrian events, participating mainly in one-day eventing."

Langman said Laura had been fortunate to have had some great netball coaches.

At Hillcrest High she was coached by Keren Priscott who identified her talent early on.

She progressed through the various age group rep teams before being selected by Noeline 'Noels' Taurua for Magic in Year 13.

Fifteen-year-old Laura Langman playing for Hillcrest High School - on the cusp of national and international stardom. Photo / Supplied

"Laura has always enjoyed being coached by Noels because she was always so innovative and challenged her.

"Every season she did with Magic and Noels, Laura always felt as if she was learning more."

Asked how long the Langman/Taurua partnership would continue she said it was anyone's guess.

"We as parents don't even know, but it is hard to imagine another four years. [Laura] will be really old then," joked Langman.

Laura had enjoyed her time playing in Australia. It had challenged her and raised the bar on her game. She had got fitter and her game-playing knowledge and strategic play had been amazing.

Langman said she admired her daughter when she first headed to Australia, not knowing how she would fit in and how her skills and play would compare to the Aussies, and also being barred from playing for the Silver Ferns.

"She had a lot to lose but knew she needed a different challenge to keep herself on the cutting edge if she wanted to continue to play top level netball. Playing for Sunshine Coast Lightning under Noels again has been the icing on the cake."

As a sports-mad youngster, Laura Langman gave everything a go. She's pictured aged 13 on board Bluey at the Te Akau One Day Event. Photo / Supplied

All of the three Langman children, Jessica, Laura and John, enjoyed living on a farm and what it offered, she said.

"We were lucky everyone helped out whether it be milking cows, feeding calves, picking up hay.

"Laura loved our small flock of sheep, especially at lambing time and always took a lamb to the Te Pahu School Agricultural Day.

"One time Laura arrived back from a Silver Ferns tour to Jamaica in the morning and that afternoon she was helping out milking the cows and doing chin ups on the steel beams as the cows exited. It was always an entertaining milking."

Laura Langman is married to Adrian Pooley, who is equally a sports fanatic. They enjoy snowboarding, touch rugby, tennis and windsurfing together. They married in 2014 on Greg and Christine's Te Pahu property.

The Langmans are immensely proud of Laura and the Silver Ferns becoming world netball champions.

"At the final whistle watching the game at home, we jumped up, let out a few yahoos and then I shed a few tears as I knew what this would have meant to Laura and also Casey and Maria [Folau].

"It was absolutely fantastic. I have watched the game twice over since. Greg and I feel so thrilled for the team and coach Noeline Taurua who we have known ever since Laura first made the Waikato/BOP team."

BOOM: Silver Ferns netball captain Laura Langman in action for her world champion side in the final win over Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Langman said she didn't speak to Laura after the game, knowing that the triumphant Ferns captain would be "very busy" with interviews, but she did receive a text from her, simply worded "BOOM" which she knew meant "We have done it, we have conquered and are world champions".

"I knew that one word meant so much to her."

Langman said it was one of the best team games she and her husband had seen the Ferns put out on the court.

"Everyone played a strong part and supported each other throughout each quarter. It was an amazing team performance for the whole game."

She said winning the World Championship was a dream come true for Laura.

She had done it all in her amazing netball journey, Commonwealth gold, ANZ Champs winner, Under 21 World Champs winner and now World Cup winner.

The best mid-courter in the world's CV also includes winning the inaugural Australian Super Netball League with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, coached by Noeline Taurua.

The Silver Ferns have won the World Cup five times, in 1967, 1979, 1987, 2003 and 2019.