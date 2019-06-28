The Whanganui River, a vibrant art scene and living a relaxing lifestyle are just some of the qualities that make Whanganui an appealing place to live.

That is according to Whanganui & Partners strategic lead - capability and international Hannah Kelly, who has returned from a trip to China.

Kelly visited Guangzhou and Shenzhen in south China informing students, their parents and agents about the benefits of studying in Whanganui.

She was accompanied by representatives from central regions Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Manawatū who were all doing the same for educators in their areas.

"We met with several agencies, including the biggest agency in China, JJL. Then we visited a couple of schools, the most successful one is Zwie," Kelly said.

"We've built a really close relationship with them now, so much so that the principal is coming over here next week."

Kelly and company spent a week in south China visiting education agencies who take student inquiries and find a suitable place for them to study.

The group made presentations to a few agents, starting with an overview of New Zealand, then the central regions and finally a presentation unique to each region.

Each presentation was livestreamed to hundreds of other agents all over China.

Kelly said one good result was they are now building a digital campaign with one of the agencies.

"We'll be able to stream demonstration classes from a school or a provider here and students will be able to watch them to see what it would be like.

"That's really cool because I'm not sure how many other places around New Zealand have the opportunity to do that."

It was the third time Whanganui & Partners visited China in this capacity and the first time for Kelly, made possible by way of an Education New Zealand grant.

That grant will not be available for the annual trip next year, stressing the importance of forming relationships and setting up experiences like livestreaming.

After visiting the agencies, Kelly went on to Lijiang, a Chinese city that Whanganui formed a strategic relationship with in February.

There she spent time with an English language group and visited colleges, identifying the possibility of a potential teacher-swap with one.

Kelly said there are a lot of challenges when trying to attract international students as the market has changed a lot over the last five years.

"China has had something like 1000 more international schools built in the last three years alone," she said.

"That means students that would previously head off-shore for education no longer need to."

One of the biggest barriers in Whanganui is accommodation. Kelly said secondary schools have plenty of capacity as do their boarding houses and homestays.

She said if even one or two students decided to study in Whanganui following her visit, it will have been a success.

"We have a really great brand and product in terms of an affordable and great lifestyle choice for those that are choosing international education," Kelly said.

"It just takes those first couple to enter and then usually through word of mouth, good experiences and easy dealings, that all pays off."