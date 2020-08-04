Bay of Plenty's biodiversity and water quality is set to receive a welcome boost.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has successfully secured nearly $1.5 million funding under the One Billion Trees project.

The regional council estimated more than 300,000 trees will now be planted on more than 250ha across the region as a result of the funding.

Forestry minister Shane Jones made the announcement on Friday as the Government allocated $6m of One Billion Trees funding to "create jobs and provide long-lasting environmental and economic benefits for New Zealand."

Bay of Plenty regional coastal catchments manager Pim de Monchy said the funding was an opportunity to improve the quality of freshwater and enhance biodiversity across the region.

"The funding will ensure that the fencing and planting needed, particularly in vulnerable catchments, can occur on a scale that was previously not possible," de Monchy said.

"Nearly 90 per cent of the plants going in the ground will be native so it will have significant benefits for the long term biodiversity of the region.

"The benefits of the resulting work are not just environmental either. We estimate that there are potentially 8 to 10 fulltime jobs that will be created and local native nurseries will undoubtedly benefit from some very large orders.

"We already have over 50 landowners that we are working with who will directly benefit from the planting and fencing that this spend creates," de Monchy said.

The work includes riparian planting above the popular Kaiate Falls swimming hole near Tauranga, and wetland restoration and steep land retirement in other parts of the region.

For more information about focus catchments in the Bay of Plenty visit www.boprc.govt.nz/focuscatchments