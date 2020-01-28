A team of 10 Northland firefighters have returned to the fiery frontlines in Australia as destructive bush fires continue to rage.

It is the fifth deployment of firefighters from the Whangārei-based company Forest Protection Services since the fires started in November.

FPS operations manager Mike Sullivan said the team left on Sunday and would be spending three weeks across the ditch, working 14-hour shifts.

The Northland team would be based at Bombala in southern New South Wales.

"They will be put into a swing shift which starts at 10am through until midnight. During the heat of the day they will be patrolling and blacking out any hot spots," Sullivan said.

"Their job will be to tie together the 70km fire front and make it safe."

FPS has sent 51 staff to the Aussie fires since November and there was only one newbie - Jyrah Barlow - on the latest deployment.

Some of the team members have come through the Tupu Ake programme, which trains 15- to 24-year-olds.

They are selected to complete a year-long programme in forestry and on completion gain a level 3 certificate in national forestry.

"They are all really keen to get over there and do what they can and get it all tidied up," Sullivan said.

The firefighters return on February 15.