July's sudden drop in export log prices had a huge impact on smaller log harvest businesses - but big ones are geared for such drops and are riding it out, Forest 360 director Marcus Musson says.

Log prices had been consistently high for five years - until July. The price of $145 per cubic metre of unpruned A-grade pine log in December 2018 was the top.

In June this year the price was $130 per tonne. In July it fell sharply to $105, and by August was back up to $115. By December it may reach $125.

Forest Industry Contractors'

