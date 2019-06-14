In his 50 years of refereeing football, Bill Tanner has seen and done it all.

Not many refs can say they've been active for five decades, accidentally scored the winning goal of a cup final or had a role in a Guinness world record but it's all something Tanner, 77, can lay claim to.

On June 8, the veteran Whanganui referee was acknowledged for his service to football following a game he officiated at Wembley Park.

"It was a funny feeling, you've been doing a job you love anyway and you get recognised for it. It's quite moving really," he

