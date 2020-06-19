It has been five years since the Whanganui River burst its banks causing extensive flooding which shut down businesses and devastated homes.

Whanganui filmmakers Kevin Double and Melita Farley have been compiling photos, videos and recollections of the floods of 2015.

"We had a really good response from the community with still photos, videos and recollections," Double said.

"The intention was to have a film completed for the anniversary on June 20 but due to Covid-19 restrictions that won't be possible."

The film, which has the working title Whanganui River Flood 2015: A Commemoration, is currently independently funded by Double Farley Ltd.

"We intend this to be a feature-length documentary film [defined as being over 40 minutes long] and when released it will be offered to a local public organisation in Whanganui for storage and/or public display," Double said.

"Before we do that, our intention is to host a screening or two when the film is complete."

He is now at the stage of reading through the official reports of the floods and will shortly begin interviews with a range of contributors.

"We are asking private individuals to provide us with a signed release form to accompany any material they offer the production, to grant us an exclusive licence.

"For organisations and companies supplying material, we are happy to consider agreeing to their specific licence terms for a non-exclusive licence applicable to that material."

As the film has no budget, Double Farley is unable to offer any payment for material; however, Double said all contributors will be listed in the credit roll at the end of the film unless they wish to remain anonymous.

"At this stage, I think we have enough still photos but if anyone has interesting video footage we are keen to see that."

Double Farley were winners of the supreme award at the Whanganui Regional Business Awards, as well being presented with the best professional services and best digital business awards in 2016.

At their Confluence site in Watt St, they provide a popular co-working space, an events venue and an art-house boutique cinema where they screen documentaries on Thursday nights and other films on Friday nights, often donating proceeds to Whanganui community organisations.

In 2017 Double Farley's feature-length documentary Set in Stone received a special mention in the best New Zealand feature documentary category and Double was named best emerging director at New Zealand's Documentary Edge Festival.

To find out more visit confluence.kiwi or call (06) 281 3474