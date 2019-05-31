A hold-up in the tender process and ensuring a farm keeps its organic certification have delayed construction of a road from Nukumaru to Waiinu Beach settlement, near Waitōtara.

Construction could now begin in October after it was previously expected to begin last summer.

It's needed because access to the settlement and the Waitotara meatworks now depends on the fragile Limeworks Bridge on Waiinu Beach Rd.

The abutments of the bridge have been damaged by many floods and it had to be hauled back into place after the June 2015 flood.

At times when the bridge is out, access to Waiinu has been across farmer David Pearce's land.

His neighbour, organic dairy farmer Diana Handley, stands to lose some land to the new road, and she appealed the matter to the Environment Court.

In July last year the court approved its construction, with conditions.

After that South Taranaki District Council engaged consultants to acquire the land needed.

They now have agreements with all the owners except Handley, who farms at Nukumaru.

Asked for her comment, Handley said that she, no doubt like the council, appreciates the community was concerned about how long this process was taking.

However she said the conditions of the designation (approval) ordered by the Environment Court require the detailed design of the work to be provided to her.

This is so that farm and organic advisers can work with council and its contractors to make sure that construction will not compromise her farm's organic certification.

She said her advisers were ready to assist council and work with them, and she looked forward to doing so.

South Taranaki District Council infrastructure manager Fiona Greenhill hoped an agreement with Handley would be reached by the end of July.

The other problem has been the tender process. Tenders for a design and build contract went out in March this year but all five prospective tenderers withdrew, due to the higher liabilities faced with design and build.

The council is now tendering the design separately, and hopes to have a consultant agreed by the end of June. After that it will tender for construction.

The estimated cost of the 8.1km new road is still $5.3 million, and Pearce has begun some earthwork through a pine plantation on his property.

Other landowners include the Department of Conservation and KiwiRail.

The road will be sealed, have a 6m carriageway and handle 500 vehicles a day, including stocktrucks and staff travelling to the meatworks.

The New Zealand Transport Agency will pay much of the cost. When the new road is in use the Limeworks Bridge will be restricted to light vehicles - no trucks - to extend its life.