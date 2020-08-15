A fire which caused extensive damage to a house in central Whanganui is being investigated.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews were called to the fire on the corner of Wicksteed St and Liverpool St on Saturday afternoon.

A Fenz spokeswoman said the fire was "well-involved" when two Whanganui fire crews arrived around 1.10pm.

"All occupants had left the property and no-one was injured in the fire," she said.

"Everyone was accounted for."

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but there was extensive damage to the property.

Whanganui Fire Station manager Jason Hamlin, who attended the blaze, said there were three flats in the building.

"We were able to contain the fire before it spread to the other flats," he said.

"The one that was on fire is extensively damaged but everyone got out okay."

One flat in a Wicksteed St property was extensively damaged before firefighters extinguished the blaze on Saturday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Hamlin was unsure whether there were working smoke alarms in the flats.

"It is timely to remind everyone to check their smoke alarm batteries because they do save lives," he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.