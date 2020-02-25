A caravan fire in Whanganui's Somme Pde on Tuesday evening is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency crews were called at 11.45pm to the fire on a private property between Argyle and Gloucester streets.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two appliances arrived at the scene to find a caravan on fire. It took about 45 minutes to put out the blaze.

Police, who were called just after midnight, spoke with neighbours and made inquiries around the area.

The FENZ spokeswoman said the fire is being treated as suspicious and investigations into its cause are ongoing.