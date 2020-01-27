Fire restrictions have been imposed across the entire Whanganui District.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand imposed the restriction from 8am Monday , along with restrictions for the Ruapehu and Taranaki districts. Restrictions are also in place in Rangitīkei district.

Gavin Pryce, deputy principal rural fire officer for Whanganui, Ruapehu and Taranaki, said the restrictions are a product of the current weather conditions.

"We've had a significant dry period without significant rain, therefore the vegetation and grasses in particular dry up which increases the risk of fire, or the likelihood of being able to control fire."

The restrictions mean a permit is needed for open air fires.

Permits are not required for lighting a gas cooker, gas or charcoal barbecue, heater, hangi, brazier or pizza oven.

However, when lighting a fire for a hangi and a brazier, the hangi must be less than two square metres and a brazier no larger than half a metre.

A fire cannot be lit in a hangi, brazier or a pizza oven within 3m of a building, hedge, shelter belt or other combustible material. A hose or another form of extinguishing the fire must be within 5m.

For more information on the restrictions and where to apply for a permit, visit www.checkitsalright.nz.