First, it was horror, and then panic set it. "Call the fire brigade!" was the desperate cry from David Jackson as he ran towards the flames coming from his house - the last thing he expected to see as he drove down Flinders Place to his home. He ran towards the fire but it wasn't long before he realised nothing could be saved. Within 30 minutes, the couple lost their home to the blaze which took firefighters four hours to extinguish on Sunday evening.
David Jackson spent the day on Sunday melting lead on his balcony with an electrical applianceto make fishing sinkers.
He put some more lead in before he made the three-minute trip to a Welcome Bay farm to buy some of its "amazing milk" and was driving back home within 20 minutes.