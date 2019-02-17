Whanganui residents have been showing their support with donations of personal care items for firefighters and emergency response teams battling the Nelson fire.

Whanganui Fastway Couriers owners Graham and Denise Clarke put out the call to their customers and the community after the Nelson branch of Fastway asked other branches if they could help with items such as toothpaste, sunblock, lip balms, rehydration drinks and food for crews in Nelson.

"We can't believe how generous the people of Whanganui have been," Graham Clarke said.

"They have rallied together to donate all sorts of daily items like toothbrushes and sunscreen."

Fastway Nelson business owners Brett and Karly Jameson have turned up at their depot each morning to find a sea of donated goods from around the country. The donations initially went to firefighters but are now also being handed out to forestry workers who are unable to work because of the fires.

"I couldn't get into my office on the first day and each day since more and more items have arrived from places like Whanganui, Masterton, Auckland and Invercargill," Karly Jameson said.

The response from people who received the donated goods had been overwhelming, she said.

"We arrive with a van load every day and they get a big lift in spirits from receiving items that make their day a little bit easier, whether that's blister packs for burns, insect repellent or energy sweets."

• Goods can be donated at the Whanganui Fastway Couriers depot in Pacific Pl.