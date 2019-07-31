The Te Awamutu Jersey Cattle Club held their annual 'Oscows' production awards evening recently, with 50 members attending the function held at the Otorohanga Club.

Once again there was plenty of competition and and a feature was the outstanding margins of kilograms of milksolids above their peers in the relative age groups.

The Jersey club has many activities during the year, with discussion group days on topical subjects, farm visits and social get-togethers.

Anyone who farms Jersey cattle is welcome to attend and the first year's membership is free.

Selwyn Singh from Summit Farms, winners of the Te Awamutu Jersey Club Trophy for 4-year-olds and the Outstanding 5 to 9-year-old categories. Photo / Supplied

Join the club and promote the Jersey cow for the attributes that make her the ideal cow for climate change — such as being more heat tolerant and having a 20 per cent less carbon footprint — among many other winning traits in the breed.

McKinley Challenge Trophy (Outstanding 2-year-old): Wee Burn Lt Julie Ex2, 478kg/ms in 297 days, 113kg/ms above peers, owned by Glen and Chantal Wilson, 1; Ellison Headstart Elli VG2, 455kg/ms in 305 days, 100kg/ms, Roger and Glenys Ellison, 2; Wee Burn Degree Rhia VG2, 428kg/ms in 280 days, 100kg/ms, Grant and Pam Wilson, 2; Drumclog Ruffian Julieann VG2, 400kg/ms in 214 days, 99kg/ms, Andrew and Sarndra Hamilton, 3; Carnmor Terrific Joyful Ex2, 445kg/ms in 293 days, 97kg/ms, Richard and Pauline Adam.

Outstanding 3-year-old: Wee Burn Fitz Vee VG2, 659kg/ms in 291 days, 200kg/ms, Glen and Chantal Wilson, 1; Mount Cosy PP Peb Ex2, 491kg/ms in 254 days, 172kg/ms, Summit Farms, 2; Drumclog Speedway Hamilton VG2, 464kg/ms in 211 days, 94kg/ms, Andrew and Sarndra Hamilton, 3; Thornwood Terrific Tanzi Ex2, 508kg/ms in 302 days, 90kg/ms, Richard and Pauline Adam.

Te Awamutu Jersey Club Trophy (Outstanding 4-year-old): Mount Cosy Stavos Polly VG4, 541kg/ms in 271 days, 196kg/ms, Summit Farms, 1; Wee Burn Lt Sonya VG4, 546kg/ms in 295 days, 131kg/ms, Grant and Pam Wilson, 2; Okura Manz Kea Ex2, 609kg/ms in 304 days, 116kg/ms, Roger and Glenys Ellison, 3; Wee Burn Manz Pattie VG4, 620kg/ms in 285 days, 114kg/ms, Glen and Chantal Wilson, 4.

Outstanding 5 to 9-year-old: Mount Cosy Pioneer Peb Ex4, 668kg/ms in 269 days, 342kg/ms, Summit Farms, 1; Drumclog Manhatten Sia VG2, 563kg/ms in 225 days, 177kg/ms, Andrew and Sarndra Hamilton, 2; Drumclog Lirsk Patch VG9, 461kg/ms in 293 days, 136kg/ms, Paul and Marion Johnson, 3; Tahau Fergie Bonjovi, 426kg/ms in 259 days, 135kg/ms, Josh and Kareena Sneddon, 4.

Outstanding 10-year-old and over: Roscliff KC Kiss Ex2 524kg/ms in 295 days, 183kg/ms, Nigel and Juliette Riddel, 1; Williakg/ms Mans Fable VG4, 565kg/ms in 299 days, 156kg/ms, Grant and Pam Wilson, 2; Nuerra Maung Ignition Ex, 328kg/ms in 239 days, 144kg/ms, Josh and Kareena Sneddon, 3; Wee Burn Nimrod Kurina Ex4, 616kg/ms in 293 days, 131kg/ms, Glen and Chantal Wilson, 3.

J.S.Pattison Memorial Trophy — Top Cow over three seasons: Ellison Murmur Prize VG2, total over three seasons 1829kg/ms, Roger and Glenys Ellison, 1; Wee Burn Quest Izy VG4, 1785kg/ms, Glen and Chantal Wilson, 2; Mount Cosy Pioneer Peb Ex4, 1752kg/ms, Summit Farms, 3; Carnmor Bowies Cynthia Ex4, 1673kg/ms, Richard and Pauline Adam, 4.

Outstanding bull of the year — highest BW Bull: Drumclog Manzello Lucas, Andrew and Sarndra Hamilton.

Overall opinion 0.73.

• To find out more about Te Awamutu Jersey Cattle Club contact Shirley Hamilton (07) 873 2802 or Glen Wilson (07) 872 2766.

McKinley Challenge Trophy for 2-year-olds winner Glen Wilson (right) with Bob Potts. Photo / Supplied

