On Wednesday, Parliament voted through Act leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill 69 votes to 51. The legislation - which aims to legalise assisted dying - is now subject to public referendum at next year's general election. Abe Leach spoke to local MPs about how they voted and why.

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe was one of the 51 who voted against the bill and said the issues around health and equality for Māori were major factors in his decision.

Rurawhe held public meetings around his electorate with most of those he engaged with being against euthanasia, which also contributed to his vote.

"I also questioned what I would call kaupapa Māori, so the notion that major decisions in really strong families are made by the family," Rurawhe said.

"Under this legislation there is no protection for the ability for whanau to participate in decision making. I question why you wouldn't put another level of protection in there, considering the way we as Māori operate.

"At the end of the day if a person chose [euthanasia] then I wouldn't have a problem with that but the fact they don't have the opportunity to be there with their loved ones, then I do have a problem with that."

Since the bill was introduced in 2017, it's gone through eight protracted parliamentary debates and received a record 39,000 submissions from the public.

The bill has experienced some changes since it was put into the member's ballot in October 2015, most significantly now only covering those diagnosed as having less than six months left to live, whereas previously it included those with grievous and irremediable medical conditions.

Rurawhe said he didn't believe the bill was the best piece of legislation to deliver euthanasia in a way that protected "the most vulnerable".

"The responsibility now falls on the whole nation to decide and we know that we have a lower and lower voter turnout, so those who will actually vote and participate in the general election will decide," Rurawhe said.

"I suspect the majority of New Zealanders are going to support it because they support euthanasia but my question would be is this the best bill to deliver what they support, and most people haven't got a clue what's in the bill."

Rangitikei MP Ian McKelvie was another local politician who voted against the bill, and also weighed feedback from his electorate in his decision.

"I didn't support the referendum because I think Parliament should've been able to make its own decision, and it did of course.

"The other thing I'm concerned about with respect to these referendums is that it looks like we're going to end up with two of them, and an election at the same time.

"I think it's going to be hugely confusing for the voting public and the arguments will get lost."

McKelvie was not certain the bill is in the greatest of spaces but said that it is "workable."

"I think all these things go through Parliament with the best of intentions and then the courts make rulings on them often that then change the initial intention.

"If the intent is upheld then I think it will be okay, but if the intent is not upheld it's quite dangerous because you could end up with situations that were never envisaged in the legislation being passed."

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango also voted against the bill and has been approached for comment.

Hipango previously said the bill lacked the ability to balance collective wellbeing against individual choice and rights.