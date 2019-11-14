On Wednesday, Parliament voted through Act leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill 69 votes to 51.

The legislation - which aims to legalise assisted dying - is now subject to public referendum at next year's general election.

Abe Leach spoke to local MPs about how they voted and why.

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe was one of the 51 who voted against the bill and said the issues around health and equality for Māori were major factors in his decision.

Rurawhe held public meetings around his electorate with most of those he engaged with being against euthanasia, which also contributed to his vote.

"I also questioned what I would call kaupapa Māori, so the notion that major decisions in really strong families are made by the family," Rurawhe said.

"Under this legislation there is no protection for the ability for whanau to participate in decision making. I question

