Department of Conservation staff and volunteers are frustrated the hours spent maintaining a family-friendly park are going to waste, due to the amount of rubbish being dumped there.

Burnt-out vehicles and animal carcasses are among the items being dumped at Gordon Park Scenic Reserve.

DOC Biodiversity Ranger Claire Dowsett said a range of animals are also being left at the reserve.

"Cats have been dumped recently, this is a huge concern given the detrimental effect cats can have on our native birdlife."

Anyone with information about the dumping is urged to contact the Department of Conservation or the police.