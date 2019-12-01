Soulful Australian musician Matt Corby is set to perform in Tauranga, joining American singer songwriter Ben Harper on his 2020 New Zealand Tour.

It has been announced today that Corby had been added to the line-up as support act for Harper, a three-time Grammy Award winner and seven-time nominee, and his band The Innocent Criminals in February. The legendary US singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist opens their tour in New Plymouth on February 21, 2020 before performing in Christchurch, Auckland, Queenstown and Napier before closing with a show at Mount Maunganui's Mount Park on February 29.

Neptune entertainment promoters Mitch Lowe, Pato Alvarez and Toby Burrows say Corby is natural fit for the tour.

"The line-up varies in different cities. We are excited to also feature some of New Zealand's leading bands and acoustic artists to open the day. Ben and Matt will be co-headlining the show with full sets, so we've made sure they have the time to play both classic and newer material for the fans," Alvarez said.

Advertisement

"Matt is the perfect addition to Ben, both musically and due to being one of Australia's most respected singer-songwriters. Whilst Matt is from a different generation to Ben, they are both widely loved by young and old, and there's just the right amount of crossover," Lowe said.

"Matt will bring a huge energy and will have the crowds belting out the classics, warming up perfectly before Ben takes the stage. He is coming with his full band too, so New Zealand can expect the best show he can deliver," Burrows said.

Corby, an award-winning, multi-platinum-selling musician, has been performing in the public eye since 2007, when he was runner up on Australian Idol.

Since then he's been making his own mark on the music industry with hits such as Brother, Resolution and Miracle Love, two ARIA Song of the Year awards and a number one debut album, Telluric.

His new album Rainbow Valley, was written and recorded in a period when Corby became a father, filled with a fresh energy, which he'll share live when he performs alongside Harper at Mount Maunganui.

Ben Harper will perform in Tauranga as part of a New Zealand tour. Photo / Getty Images

"We are also very excited to hear some of his new material. As a company we can't wait to host him for the first time," Burrows says.

Californian-born Harper has been making music for three decades across a range of genres from blues, rock and reggae to soul, funk and folk. He's released 14 studio albums, with some of his biggest hits including Steal My Kisses, Diamonds on the Inside, With My Own Two Hands and Better Way.

Tickets are available from neptuneentertainment.co.nz.

Advertisement

Ben Harper supported by Matt Corby:

February 21: TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth.

February 22: Hagley Park (Electric Ave Music Festival), Christchurch.

February 23: Cargo Brewery, Queenstown.

February 27: Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland.

February 28: Church Road, Napier.

February 29: Mount Park, Tauranga.