Festival-goers have started piling into Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Baypark for New Zealand's biggest music festival, Bay Dreams.

And many others are stuck on State Highway 29A approaching the stadium.

Traffic is backed up about 2km from the Baypark roundabout but it was moving.

Traffic is backed up on SH29a as thousands flock to Bay Dreams music festival at Baypark Stadium. Photo / Kristin Macfarlane

There's plenty of glitter and loads of summer clothing as fans get ready to see their favourite musicians.

Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui is a sell-out festival featuring hip-hop superstar Cardi B, Sheck Wes, Rich The Kid Shapeshifter, Tash Sultana, Joey Bada$$, Sticky Fingers, Peking Duk, $uicideboy$, Macky Gee, Pnau, Katchafire and more.

American rapper Joey Bada$$ has also touched down in Mount Maunganui.

The musician, who is in town as one of the main acts at Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui today, posted photos of himself skydiving on his Instagram page on January 1 with the caption "JUMPED INTO 2019 LIKE.... HAPPY NEW YEAR", tagging Mount Maunganui as his location.

Rotorua's Matt Balfour, 20, was looking forward to seeing Mo Bamba rapper, Sheck Wes. Heading to the concert with seven friends, he said he was meeting plenty more friends at the event. One of his friends, Dejae Adlam, couldn't wait for Macky Gee because "Bangers N Mash".

"The forecast is light breezes, and the boys are most certainly on," Balfour said.

International superstar Cardi B was due to arrive in Tauranga yesterday, as one one of the headliners of Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui after performing in Perth and Sydney.

The female rapper, who is one of the biggest names in music today, has been a significant drawcard for Bay Dreams.

Heston Taylor, 21, said he couldn't wait to "party with Cardi".

For Chanelle McLeod and Lindi De Klery, it was their first Bay Dreams festival, and they were excited about having fun with their friends, listening to their favourite musicians.

De Klerk's number one musician on the line-up was Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana "because she's super talented and I've never seen her".