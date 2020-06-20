ELECTION2020_DIGIBANNER

In three months, New Zealand will hold its 2020 general election, where each person gets the chance to vote for who they want to represent them in Parliament. Reporter Kiri Gillespie takes a look at

Simon Bridges, 43, current MP for Tauranga, National

Jan Tinetti, 52, current list MP, Labour, Tauranga candidate

Cameron Luxton, 30, Act Party, Tauranga candidate

Paul Hignett, 66, New Conservative, Tauranga candidate

Tracy Livingston, 55 (or thereabouts), The Outdoors Party, Tauranga candidate

Josh Cole, 40, electorate undecided, Green party for either Tauranga or Bay of Plenty