In three months, New Zealand will hold its 2020 general election, where each person gets the chance to vote for who they want to represent them in Parliament. Reporter Kiri Gillespie takes a look at Tauranga's local candidates and finds out who is standing, why and what change they hope to bring.

Simon Bridges, 43, current MP for Tauranga, National

National Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says he's got great plans for Tauranga if re-elected. Photo / File

What are the top three issues you want to focus on if successfully elected, and why?

1. A stronger economy to put more money in you and your family's pocket.

2. More transport, roads and houses.

3. Security for you, your family and friends with the rise of gangs in our area.

Why should Tauranga elect you as its MP?

I will deliver my plan for Tauranga. Some specifics include: cutting red and green tape for businesses; Tauranga Northern Link; starting work on Hewletts Rd and Totara St; transforming old state houses into fit-for-purpose homes; freeing up land for housing; supporting a police unit to deal with gang and serious crime; an intensive case management programme involving all agencies to solve the underlying causes of begging; more beds for homeless, drug and alcohol addiction and mental health.

What is the biggest issue facing Tauranga right now and what would you do about it as MP for Tauranga?

Our issues are about our economy, transport and housing and safety and security with the rise of gangs. I will deliver my plan for Tauranga on the economy, roading and housing and policing and dealing with the underlying causes of crime and associated social issues.

What would you hope to change if re-elected to Parliament?

It is getting harder to live in Tauranga and so my plan is about ensuring that as we grow as a city we become an even better place to raise a family because we have a strong economy so you can make ends meet, better infrastructure so you can live and get around, and security so you stay safe.

Jan Tinetti, 52, current list MP, Labour, Tauranga candidate

Labour MP Jan Tinetti is running to represent Tauranga again in this year's election. Photo / File

What are the top three issues you want to focus on if successfully elected, and why?

1. Ensuring the Tauranga economy is well placed to recover, rebuild and thrive from and after the Covid crisis - Tauranga can play a key role in New Zealand's recovery.

2. Secure housing - To really feel a sense of belonging in Tauranga, people need to have access to warm, dry and secure housing.

3. A strong, quality public education system needs to be maintained and further developed - Education is key for coming through the current crisis.

Why should Tauranga elect you as its MP?

I am passionate about Tauranga and all people who live here. I work hard to ensure all people in Tauranga have the opportunity to thrive. I have the energy, drive and background to ensure Tauranga is kept at the forefront of discussions and work plans. I understand from lived experience the diversity of the city.

What is the biggest issue facing Tauranga right now and what would you do about it as MP for Tauranga?

The Covid-19 crisis is the biggest issue facing all Tauranga residents at this present point in time. My role is to advocate for every sector within the city to ensure not only issues are addressed but also opportunities are capitalised for all.

What would you hope to change by being elected to Parliament?

We have a fantastic opportunity to do things differently so all people, no matter their background, have the opportunity to thrive. I am excited to have the opportunity to be part of the team that can deliver that change.

Cameron Luxton, 30, Act Party, Tauranga candidate

Act Party Tauranga Cameron Luxton. Photo / Supplied

What are the top three issues you want to focus on if successfully elected, and why?

I want a future for my kids where everyone has the opportunity to own a home, have a good education and be not saddled with debt. Act would kickstart private investment in housing by repealing laws that stop homes getting built, establish a system that gives more school choice to families, and a Covid-recovery that minimises wasteful spending which will need to be paid back by our kids.

Why should Tauranga elect you as its MP?

As your Tauranga candidate, I am asking for your Party vote for Act. Party votes mean more Act MPs. Only Act has stood up for business owners in Parliament and has a plan for an economic recovery led by private enterprise that will benefit our generation, not saddle us with debt. Act's policies will create job growth, get houses built, and inspire innovation.

What is the biggest issue facing Tauranga right now and what would you do about it as MP for Tauranga?

Tauranga is a great place with beautiful natural resources and scenery. The local economy and thousands of local jobs are reliant on international tourism. Tauranga faces an uncertain future with our borders being shut. We need certainty and we need to get back to business. Act would increase testing and tracing at the borders to keep Covid-19 out and look to open the borders safely.

What would you hope to change by being elected to Parliament?

As a builder, I've seen first-hand the regulations that slow building sites down. I'd bring the issues I've seen in the industry to Parliament and reform the housing and infrastructure laws that delay progress and have locked a generation out of homeownership.

Paul Hignett, 66, New Conservative, Tauranga candidate

Tauranga candidate for the New Conservatives Paul Hignett is keen to ensure Kiwis get a better deal. Photo / File

What are the top three issues you want to focus on if successfully elected, and why?

Restore rights and freedoms; rejuvenate the economy; and health and Covid-19 – better preventative action would have kept our domestic economy alive and would have saved $100 billion.

Why should Tauranga elect you as its MP?

Having lived in Tauranga for 25 years, I'm well acquainted with the local issues of roading, infrastructure and business development that require attention.

What is the biggest issue facing Tauranga right now and what would you do about it as MP for Tauranga?

Expansion of the Tauranga port, which is central to the North Island, instead of building a new port at Marsden Point. This would save billions and provide new jobs here. Civil Defence upgrades to provide for any natural disasters.

What would you hope to change by being elected to Parliament?

More support to farmers as climate change takes hold, they are still the backbone of this country. Establishing new markets, pursue a free trade agreement with the United States.

Tracy Livingston, 55 (or thereabouts), The Outdoors Party, Tauranga candidate

The Outdoors Party Tauranga candidate Tracy Livingston is keen to make changes. Photo / Supplied

What are the top three issues you want to focus on if successfully elected, and why?

1. Poisons in our environment and how they affect our health. We want to progress to organic and regenerative agriculture.

2. There is so much foreign multi-national corporation control ... We will ensure only Kiwis can donate to political parties, not foreign corporations.

3. Implement a holistic, multi-faceted approach to the treatment of health issues to help Kiwis suffering from chronic disease.

Why should Tauranga elect you as its MP?

My family has owned an orchard in the Bay for decades so I know how hard that is, I've seen the ups and downs. I want to be able to speak for normal Kiwis, orchardists, small and medium businesses and also those who don't feel like they have a voice in politics at the moment.

What is the biggest issue facing Tauranga right now and what would you do about it as MP for Tauranga?

Ensuring the infrastructure is there for Kiwis to live well, houses for those who need them, adequate schools for our children – like the new school in Omokoroa so our kids don't stand on the bus for over two hours a day. The Government should make it easy for local councils to do the right thing – whether it's infrastructure, clean environment, dealing with growth or managing debt.

What would you hope to change by being elected to Parliament?

We want people of our nation to have a clean, safe environment, protecting our freshwater, biodiversity and soil health. We want to put New Zealanders' interests before corporate and foreign interests.

Josh Cole, 40, electorate undecided, Green party for either Tauranga or Bay of Plenty

What are your top three issues you want to focus on if successful, and why?

Climate change, healthy nature and inequality because the Greens supporters value these issues as the most important.

Why should Tauranga/Bay of Plenty elect you as its MP?

I am asking for a Party Vote Green this election to go further and faster than this government.

What is the biggest issue facing Tauranga/Bay of Plenty right now and what would you do about it as MP for Tauranga/Bay of Plenty?

Inequality is our biggest issue. It is what causes higher crime, homelessness, health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and much more.

What would you hope to change by being re/elected to Parliament (can be local or national issue)?

A higher party vote for the Greens means we can have more of a say on the things that we have not managed to do. Examples include water bottling, the Capital Gains Tax, taking traffic off the roads and onto public transport, a stronger Zero Carbon Act and a better deal for unemployed people and students.