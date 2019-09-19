Tauranga's newest University of Waikato campus has been recognised in the Bay of Plenty Property People Awards.

The city centre campus won the Bank of New Zealand Supreme Excellence Award in last night's ceremony.

It was one of three titles awarded to the $55 million Tauranga campus, which opened earlier this year.

The facility also won the Sharp Tudhope Lawyers Urban Design and Architectural Award and the Greenstone Group Best Team Award.

Judges cited the complexity of stakeholder engagement and the well-executed project team, including 55 subcontractors.

"This project truly exceeded expectations," judges said.

"The result is a beautiful, well-crafted campus, that has enormous benefits for the community."

Now in its second year, the awards recognise excellence in people in property and are open to Property Council members and non-members in the Bay of Plenty, including Tauranga, Whakatāne, Rotorua and Taupō.

This year, 27 nominations were received across eight categories.

"The high calibre of nominations means the judging panel has a difficult task," Property Council Bay of Plenty branch president Brooke Courtney said.

"But it's fantastic to see the region proudly showcasing their achievements which all contribute to the community."

The Harrison Grierson Young Achiever of the Year Award went to Ryan Ainsworth, a senior project manager in Beca's project strategy and delivery team.

Judges noted his work on two major projects and noted him as "someone to watch".

Principal at Crowther and Company Ltd, Michele Wacker, took home the Colliers International Women in Property Award.

With 38 years' experience in the property and construction industry, judges recognised Wacker's outstanding contribution to the Bay and as a pioneer for other females in the industry.

The Carrus Outstanding Leadership Award was presented to Alasdair Christie of Sharp Tudhope Lawyers.

Judges said Christie had contributed to the property industry for decades and he sat on numerous boards "for the greater good of the city."

The Hawkins Long Service Award went to Denis McMahon, director and founder of Property Managers Group (PMG.)

McMahon's commitment to the Bay of Plenty property industry spans more than three decades and includes leadership roles in both the public, private and quasi-public sectors.

The Bayleys Judges' Choice Award was presented to The Kollective project team.