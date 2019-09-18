The Far North's young inventors and future business tycoons were out in force on Sunday for Springbank School's annual market day, where students hawked everything from ingenious flat-pack fireplaces to Egyptian snacks. More than 70 student businesses took part, as well as community groups such as Hospice Mid Northland, Sea Scouts, St John and the Cadets. In lieu of tax, the budding business owners donated 25 per cent of their takings to charity.

Seeking to fill a gap in the ethnic food market are, from left, Rueben Kistemaker, 12, Raffy McAngus, 11, and Youssef Awad, 13, of Egyptian food business Fast Flavoured Jab. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Fourteen-year-olds Indra Pasquale (Russell) and Lana Pistorius (Kerikeri), of Donuts on a Stick. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri 10-year-old Tiffany Skedgwell at the colourful Come By Sweety stall. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Amazingly Bamboozled team - from left, Harriet Phillips, 8, Lian Klaui, 9, Oceayn Anderson, 9, and Harry Evers, 8 - made wind chimes, toy aeroplanes, catapults and brooches. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Five-year-olds Seth Chapman, left, and Esmaeel Fathollahi selling sweets at Te Whare Reka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ollie Ludbrook, 13, and Calan Blake, 12, of the Oyzter Wax Company, produce candles and wax for skateboards and surfboards. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Beautiful Books entrepreneurs Elle Wong, 9, of Waipapa, and Toni Warren, 10, of Paihia, got into the second-hand book business. Photo / Peter de Graaf
High Voltage Design founders Ben Colblatz, 13, and Hunter Blakeman, 12, use high-voltage electricity to burn designs into wooden candle holders, jewellery boxes, knife blocks and cutting boards.
Kerikeri 13-year-old Seth Evans designed flat-pack fireplaces cut from 5mm steel plate. Photo / Peter de Graaf
From left, Namaoy Pungpho, 14, of Kerikeri, Angelina Viding, 11, Kerikeri, and Kirsten Clark, 13, Ohaeawai, sold Thai sweets at a stall called Waanlamun. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Leonardo Fisher, 11, and Ben Houghton, 12, of Compostable Inc, produce compost bins and raised garden beds. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri girls Zoe Wells, 11, left, and Mia Pistorius, 12, of DIY Dog, produce dog toys and dog-grooming products. Photo / Peter de Graaf
