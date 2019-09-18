On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Far North's young inventors and future business tycoons were out in force on Sunday for Springbank School's annual market day, where students hawked everything from ingenious flat-pack fireplaces to Egyptian snacks. More than 70 student businesses took part, as well as community groups such as Hospice Mid Northland, Sea Scouts, St John and the Cadets. In lieu of tax, the budding business owners donated 25 per cent of their takings to charity.