Pai Fala - Samoan Pineapple Pie

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Grease the base and sides of a large Pyrex lasagne dish generously with butter.

In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar then stir in the egg yolks and mix well.

Stir in the flour one cup at a time, then knead the mixture in the bowl with your hands until it comes together. Turn it out onto the bench and knead lightly to a smooth dough that doesn't stick to your hands.

Break the dough into pieces and starting at the rim of the dish, press the dough onto the sides and then the base until covered. Use a can from your pantry to roll over the base and sides to smooth them. Prick all over with a fork. Bake for 30-35 minutes.

Place the pineapple pieces in a sieve and crush lightly with a masher to make smaller chunks.

Add the crushed pineapple and leave to drain.

In a large saucepan, heat the water, 1 cup of the milk and the sugar. Stir and bring to the boil.

In small mixing bowl, combine the custard powder and the remaining cup of milk and mix until smooth.

When the liquid has boiled, reduce the heat and whisk in the custard mixture, stirring continuously until it starts to thicken.

Add the drained pineapple and stir. Simmer, stirring until the mixture is a thick, dolloping consistency. Pour into the baked case. Once cooled, chill in the fridge until set.

To serve: Stir the Anchor Thickened Cream lightly in its pottle, then dollop on top of the chilled pie and spread with a spatula. Use a fork to make swirls in the cream and decorate with canned peaches and seasonal fruit.