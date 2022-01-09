Haloumi Pasta Salad

Cook pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water for 10 minutes. Drain well and leave to cool.

Heat oil in a frying pan. Once hot, add haloumi slices and fry on a medium heat for 1-2 minutes per side until golden. Remove slices, placing on a chopping board and cut the slices in half again.

In a large bowl, add basil pesto, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Whisk together until combined.

Add the drained pasta and haloumi pieces followed by the red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and olives. Stir to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.