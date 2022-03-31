Easy Butternut Pumpkin Pasta

Preheat your oven to 180°C bake.

Place the butternut squash, shallot and garlic in a roasting dish, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 45-50 minutes, checking on the garlic after 30 minutes and removing it if softened. Once the squash has softened too, remove the dish from the oven and set aside to cool slightly.

While the squash cools, cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water, then drain and return the pasta to the pot.

Working quickly, scoop the seeds from the squash then put the squash halves in a blender, skin and all. Remove and discard the paper (skin) from the shallot and garlic and then add them to the blender along with the stock and ½ cup of Anchor Cream.

Process until you have a smooth pouring consistency. If it's too thick, add more of the cream and process again.

Pour the sauce into the pot with the pasta and mix well. Add the spinach and stir through until the spinach is slightly wilted.