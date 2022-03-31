Easy Butternut Pumpkin Pasta

This gorgeous pasta is super simple to make and packed with vitamin rich butternut squash and spinach, making it the perfect option when you're looking for a vegetarian delight.
Cook time: 1h 0 min
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|1 (approx 1 kg)
|butternut squash, cut in half lengthways
|1 large
|shallot, or small brown onion, unpeeled and halved
|5 large
|garlic cloves, unpeeled
|½ cup
|vegetable stock
|1 cup
|Anchor Cream
|500g
|penne pasta
|120g bag
|baby spinach
|Handful
|Parmesan cheese for garnish
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180°C bake.
- Place the butternut squash, shallot and garlic in a roasting dish, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 45-50 minutes, checking on the garlic after 30 minutes and removing it if softened. Once the squash has softened too, remove the dish from the oven and set aside to cool slightly.
- While the squash cools, cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water, then drain and return the pasta to the pot.
- Working quickly, scoop the seeds from the squash then put the squash halves in a blender, skin and all. Remove and discard the paper (skin) from the shallot and garlic and then add them to the blender along with the stock and ½ cup of Anchor Cream.
- Process until you have a smooth pouring consistency. If it's too thick, add more of the cream and process again.
- Pour the sauce into the pot with the pasta and mix well. Add the spinach and stir through until the spinach is slightly wilted.
- Divide the pasta between 4 plates and garnish with Parmesan cheese before serving.