Tasty tamarillo tart

In a kitchen whizz, place the flour, sugar, butter and cream cheese. Blitz these to fine crumbs.

Add the egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of water to bind to a soft dough.

On a lightly floured board, roll the pastry to form a 30cm disc. Place on baking paper, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Place all the filling ingredients in a bowl and stir gently.

Place the filling in the centre of the pastry, leaving a 4cm border. Fold the pastry over the top leaving an opening in the middle. Brush the outside edges with egg and sprinkle with a little extra sugar.

Bake at 180C for 30 minutes. (Place a piece of tinfoil over the top if it is browning too quickly.)