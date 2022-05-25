Tasty tamarillo tart

Pastry
|¼ cup
|Icing sugar
|200 g
|Plain flour (Main)
|100 g
|Butter, cold, cut in cubes
|50 g
|Cream cheese
|1
|Egg, yolk
|2 tsp
|Water
Filling
|8
|Tamarillos, peeled and sliced (Main)
|½ cup
|Vanilla sugar
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Arrowroot
|1
|Egg
Directions
- In a kitchen whizz, place the flour, sugar, butter and cream cheese. Blitz these to fine crumbs.
- Add the egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of water to bind to a soft dough.
- On a lightly floured board, roll the pastry to form a 30cm disc. Place on baking paper, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Place all the filling ingredients in a bowl and stir gently.
- Place the filling in the centre of the pastry, leaving a 4cm border. Fold the pastry over the top leaving an opening in the middle. Brush the outside edges with egg and sprinkle with a little extra sugar.
- Bake at 180C for 30 minutes. (Place a piece of tinfoil over the top if it is browning too quickly.)
- Serve with vanilla icecream.