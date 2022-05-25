Voyager 2021 media awards
Tasty tamarillo tart

30 min
for 6 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Pastry

¼ cupIcing sugar
200 gPlain flour (Main)
100 gButter, cold, cut in cubes
50 gCream cheese
1Egg, yolk
2 tspWater

Filling

8Tamarillos, peeled and sliced (Main)
½ cupVanilla sugar
½ tspCinnamon
2 TbspLemon juice
2 TbspArrowroot
1Egg

Directions

  1. In a kitchen whizz, place the flour, sugar, butter and cream cheese. Blitz these to fine crumbs.
  2. Add the egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of water to bind to a soft dough.
  3. On a lightly floured board, roll the pastry to form a 30cm disc. Place on baking paper, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  4. Place all the filling ingredients in a bowl and stir gently.
  5. Place the filling in the centre of the pastry, leaving a 4cm border. Fold the pastry over the top leaving an opening in the middle. Brush the outside edges with egg and sprinkle with a little extra sugar.
  6. Bake at 180C for 30 minutes. (Place a piece of tinfoil over the top if it is browning too quickly.)
  7. Serve with vanilla icecream.

