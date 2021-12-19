Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Dish magazine: 3 cocktails for Christmas

Dish magazine: 3 cocktails for Christmas

Coconut mojitos. Photo / Josh Griggs

Raise a glass - we've made it to the end of a challenging year. This summer, celebrate with easy-to-mix fun, fizzy or fruity cocktails with friends or family.

Celery and cucumber gin mule

Serves 1

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by