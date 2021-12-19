Dish magazine: 3 cocktails for Christmas

Raise a glass - we've made it to the end of a challenging year. This summer, celebrate with easy-to-mix fun, fizzy or fruity cocktails with friends or family.
Celery and cucumber gin mule
Serves 1
Ingredients
45ml gin 30ml Celery Syrup (I used Six Barrel Soda brand) Handful of fresh mint leaves 60ml soda water plus extra to top up 1 tablespoon lime juice Ice Slices of cucumber
Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the gin, Celery Syrup, mint leaves and soda water. Shake well and pour into a tumbler. Top up with extra soda water and garnish with a few slices of cucumber.
Mojitos: ¼ cup fresh mint leaves 15ml coconut syrup Crushed ice 30ml white coconut rum or vodka, or Malibu liqueur 15ml freshly squeezed lime juice Soda water, to taste Lime slices and extra mint leaves, to garnish
Coconut syrup: Put the water, coconut and sugar in a medium saucepan and whisk to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Take off the heat and leave for 2 hours to infuse.
Strain the syrup well through a sieve.
Store the coconut syrup in a sealed container in the fridge until ready to use (makes 1¼ cups).
Coconut mojitos: Put the mint leaves and coconut syrup in a glass. Fill the glass with ice. Add the rum and lime juice, stir well and top up with soda water. Garnish with lime and extra mint leaves.