Dish magazine: 3 cocktails for Christmas

Coconut mojitos. Photo / Josh Griggs

Raise a glass - we've made it to the end of a challenging year. This summer, celebrate with easy-to-mix fun, fizzy or fruity cocktails with friends or family.

Celery and cucumber gin mule

Serves 1

Ingredients

45ml gin

30ml Celery Syrup (I used Six Barrel Soda brand)

Handful of fresh mint leaves

60ml soda water plus extra to top up

1 tablespoon lime juice

Ice

Slices of cucumber

Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the gin, Celery Syrup, mint leaves and soda water. Shake well and pour into a tumbler. Top up with extra soda water and garnish with a few slices of cucumber.

Celery and cucumber gin mule. Photo / Josh Griggs

Sparkling rose and berry sangria

Serves 4–6

Ingredients

1 x 750ml bottle sparkling rosé wine

1 cup mixed fresh berries

¼ cup Chambord

Juice of 2 limes

8-12 fresh raspberries (or other fresh berries of your choice)

Combine all the ingredients in a large pitcher and mix gently. Place ice cubes in tumblers and pour over the sangria. Garnish each one with 2 fresh berries.

Sparkling rose and berry sangria. Photo / Josh Griggs

Coconut mojitos

Is there any flavour that invokes the tropics more than coconut? This Vomo Island mojito is the perfect start to a summer's eve.

Serves 1

Ingredients

Coconut syrup:

2 cups water

1 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup sugar

Mojitos:

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

15ml coconut syrup

Crushed ice

30ml white coconut rum or vodka, or Malibu liqueur

15ml freshly squeezed lime juice

Soda water, to taste

Lime slices and extra mint leaves, to garnish

Coconut syrup:

Put the water, coconut and sugar in a medium saucepan and whisk to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Take off the heat and leave for 2 hours to infuse.

Strain the syrup well through a sieve.

Store the coconut syrup in a sealed container in the fridge until ready to use (makes 1¼ cups).

Coconut mojitos:

Put the mint leaves and coconut syrup in a glass. Fill the glass with ice. Add the rum and lime juice, stir well and top up with soda water. Garnish with lime and extra mint leaves.

Coconut mojitos. Photo / Josh Griggs

