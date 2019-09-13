On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
I believe part of the problem with synthetic cannabis usage lies in the name we've given it - calling it synthetic makes it seem somehow less dangerous, less scary, less illegal.
And, to many people, cannabis itself is barely something to bat an eyelid at. It's considered by many to be far less harmful than the perfectly legaldrug alcohol, hence the big push for decriminalisation.
Combine those two elements with the fact synthetic cannabis was so recently legal and it all begins to sound rather benign.
The reality is anything but.
Crown research institute ESR has delved into the drug. The institute says synthetic cannabis is made by drying any old smokeable plant matter and spraying it with a chemical compound, a synthetic cannabinoid.