COMMENT:

Synthetic cannabis.

Those two words don't sound very scary.

But it's the name of a drug behind up to 75 deaths around New Zealand since June 2017.

I believe part of the problem with synthetic cannabis usage lies in the name we've given it - calling it synthetic makes it seem somehow less dangerous, less scary, less illegal.

And, to many people, cannabis itself is barely something to bat an eyelid at. It's considered by many to be far less harmful than the perfectly legal

