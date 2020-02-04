Putting her faith in Greta

Does Frances Lavin (January 28) really expect anyone to take seriously her preposterous assertion that present-day climate change activist Greta Thunberg is an inferior being to the 15th century war-mongering, cross-dressing Joan of Arc, who was burned at the stake as a heretic?

Perhaps Joan's canonisation by the Roman Catholic Church helps explains Lavin's devotion to a young woman who acted on her auditory hallucinations, which nowadays are known to be a frequent symptom of mental illness.

Apparently, those saintly voices told d'Arc to overthrow the French king of the day and she went to war under a banner featuring what is described as an image of Christ in judgment.

In trying to discredit Thunberg as a one-trick pony, Lavin spends much of her letter telling us how totally obsessed d'Arc was with mystical Christian beliefs, that "her short life" was "completely devoted to God's will", she wished only to do his will etc. She mentions no other achievements, interests or hobbies.

Without irony, Lavin then says Thunberg is unworthy because she "has only one agenda, and that is climate change". Worse, she could only get herself into Lavin's good books by acknowledging it is God who's trying to destroy our civilisation and our planet because (as per Israel Folau and his fellow offensive fundamentalists) there's just too much abortion, homosexuality, immorality etc, etc.

Given Catholics' fascination and reverence for suffering via gruesome execution by crucifixion, perhaps it's not surprising that d'Arc's fiery ending, as she waved a crucifix, holds a similar place in their hearts.

My hopes, and those of anyone living in the 2020s with a smidgeon of common sense (not a quality usually demonstrated by biblical fundamentalists) are firmly with Greta Thunberg.

This young Swedish woman has shown herself to be the catalyst for long-overdue awareness of the global changes that mankind (not God) must make, to save billions of the world's poorest and most deprived citizens from the droughts, fires and floods that are already besetting New Zealand and especially our nearest neighbours.

CAROL WEBB

Whanganui

Colonisation benefits

I thought this country had come of age following the Christchurch shooting tragedy, but it seems Potonga Neilson (Letters, January 15) still resents colonisation and what he terms white supremacy.

As a New Zealander of European descent, my parents struggled to bring up seven children with illness and death along the way.

My parents were so grateful for any help they received from the government and now, in my 80s, I and many of my friends and acquaintances of all races are appreciative of what benefits past governments have assisted them with (never enough, but it's free, and mostly we don't work for it).

It would be great to hear those who feel they have been done an injustice by colonisation rethink the benefits that we all share today.

LES WRIGHT

Whanganui

