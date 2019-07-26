The passing of Ngāti Rangi's claims settlement bill - Rukutia Te Mana - was a momentous occasion for the iwi, lead negotiator Che Wilson says.

"He rā whakahirahira tēnei mō mātou o Ngāti Rangi nui tonu, he tūranga hoki mō te iwi i Aotearoa nei."

The third and final reading of the bill happened in Parliament on July 25, with about 300 uri (people of the tribe) present to see it.

Wilson remembered the sacrifices his people had made across 178 years of the settlement journey.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"While they are not here to witness the fruits of their own labour, I

Related articles:

Crown will honour 'new treaty' with Ngati Rangi - Little